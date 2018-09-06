Mighty Warriors coach singles out Uganda

Zimbabwe coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has singled out Uganda as a team that might provide them with serious problems at the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championships in South Africa.

The tournament will run from September 12-22 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Mighty Warriors were champions in 2011, but lost to South Africa in the final on home soil last year, and in 2018 have another tough first round draw.

Zimbabwe open their Group C campaign against Namibia on September 13, before a clash with Swaziland the following day and then a final fixture against East African guest nation Uganda.

‘’The Uganda game is a very tricky assignment, they are fresh from Cecafa [Women’s Challenge Cup], the team cohesion is still there, we need to be at our best,’’ said Sibanda.

“At the end of the day we just have to try and work with the time that we have and stay positive.

“It’s a very tricky draw just like the other groups. Believe me Namibia are a very good team.

“This is a new game, it’s not about history, but about how prepared and how we will perform in the match.’’

The coach believes the field, that also includes Cameroon, ranked number three on the African continent, is a very tough one.

“West African countries possess talent as shown by them having foreign-based talent, so it’s a tricky tournament.

“We just need to be positive and give it our best and let God lead the rest.”

Only the top team in each group will advance to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up.

Women’s football in Zimbabwe has seen a resurgence in recent years after the side won the Southern African championship in 2011 and also qualified for the Olympic Games football tournament in Brazil in 2016. – Harare Bureau/Cosafa