Mushekwi blow for Warriors

By Austin Karonga

In-form striker Nyasha Mushekwi who has been recalled to the Warriors fold might not be available for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier away to Congo Brazzaville as he is scheduled to go for a minor surgery.

The Warriors technical team will only know about the striker’s fate this weekend.

The China-based star has been playing under injections because of a recurring injury. The operation is due after this weekend round of fixtures.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the developments.

“Yes that is the position and we will only know over the weekend after talking to his doctors,” Mpandare told the Daily News yesterday.

The Warriors camp set for early next month has been blighted by injuries with Czech-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu being the latest casualty. He joins midfielder Marvellous Nakamba and Ovidy Karuru who also have been side-lined by injuries.

Besides these three, the duo of England-based Adam Chicksen, Tendayi Darikwa as well as Kelly Lunga based in Germany are also set to miss the qualifier as their papers are still to be sorted out.

Mushekwi was named in the Warriors squad for next month’s 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo. His last appearance for Zimbabwe was against Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations last year.

Since then the bustling striker who turns out for Dalian Yifang in China has been overlooked for unclear reasons with unconfirmed reports suggesting there was bad blood between Mushekwi and some members of the Zifa secretariat.

Mpandare yesterday, however, rubbished that school of thought reaffirming that he is in contact with the striker and he is ready to represent his country.

“That’s not true at all. I have been talking to the doctors directly and even when Costa was substituted I checked with him after the game and yes he was injured…with Mushekwi he was being administered injections before games and I was aware,” added Mpandare.

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane), Donovan Benard (Ngezi), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Alec Mudimu (Cefn Druids AFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Prague), Teenage Hadebe (Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Eric Chipeta (Cape Umoya United), Adam Chicksen (Bradford City), Byron Madzokerere (Yadah)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando Pirates), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah)

Strikers: Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Evans Rusike (SuperSport), Kelly Lunga (SC Bonner), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Tinotenda Chibharo (FK Sloboda Uzice). Daily News