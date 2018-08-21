Gang brutally attacks forex dealer

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A female forex dealer lost more than $7 000 and had her lips cut off by four suspected robbers who allegedly kidnapped her in town. She was also reportedly raped by her assailants.

The gang, said to be fronted by a woman – Susan Fumukani (37) — allegedly called the victim aside and pretended to be clients who wanted to change a large sum of money.

Peace Mapfumo (24), Tinotenda Murondedza (20) and Tichana Tawanda (26) allegedly picked up the victim in the CBD and drove to Chitungwiza where the money was alleged to be.

They robbed and raped the woman before chopping off her lips. –The Herald