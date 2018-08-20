Kaitano wins again

Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United ended high-flying Bidvest Wits’ storming start to the Absa Premiership season with a 1-0 win on Saturday night. Wits started quite slow, but grew after the 10th minute when Terrence Dzvukamanja got the first shot in anger after a ball from Sifiso Hlanti.

The visitors were left dangling in sixes and sevens when Haashim Domingo found Xolani Machupu who finished easily only for the officials to rule it for offside on 25 minutes. Seconds later, a similar scenario unfolded which Machupu at the end of a loose ball and managed to found the net only for the linesman on this occasion to rule it for offside.

Following a nice first touch from Domingo, he drove towards goal before taking aim but good defending from amongst others Clayton Daniels prevented the effort from testing Ronwen Wil- liams.

A change from the Students got the second half off the mark, as Bantu Mzwakali replaced Hotto for apparent tactical reasons. — Kick-Off