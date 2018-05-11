Andy Muridzo faces moment of truth in Byo

Contemporary musician, Andy Muridzo’s popularity in Bulawayo will be put to the test tomorrow when he unveils his latest album – Munondo – at Club Connect.

The musician, who was signed under Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement, embarked on a solo career in March this year after their deal went sour.Since then, he has been on a mission to prove his worth to the nation.

Deemed as Jah Prayzah’s copycat considering that the two have a similar music style, Muridzo will tomorrow see where he stands with the Bulawayo populace that always fills venues when Jah Prayzah is in the city. It remains to be seen whether he will attract a sizeable number of patrons especially considering that the venue where he is performing is relatively small.

Fortunately for him, he seems to have established a fan base here in the form of taxi drivers who often play his music while ferrying passengers. He may also have support from the likes of Sandra Ndebele who have shared the stage with him at shows such as the jam sessions.

But before performing at Club Connect, Muridzo will perform at the Large City Hall tomorrow afternoon alongside ExQ and Sandra Ndebele during the Ziyawa kuEcoCash monthly draw. This will be a great opportunity for him to win over the younger crowds as well as those who cannot afford to pay the cover charges at shows.

This event will also be a good opportunity for ExQ to promote his latest album Tseu Tseu and Ndebele to promote her song, £that features Professor. The Chronicle