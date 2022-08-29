Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mike Chimombe buys Andy Muridzo’s new album CD for US$2000

ShowbizFeaturedNews
By Faith Chapfika 26,699
Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.
Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.

The ecstatic Muridzo launched the 12-tracked album fused with gospel, Jiti, Rhumba and Sungura on Friday at Bar Rouge, an event attended by a sizeable crowd.

Hwahwa, Chatamba Chana, Mwana Uyu, Nyakasikana Seni and Shoko Remufi are some of the tracks currently favoured by fans on social media trends.

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.
Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.

Hard to get due to his busy schedule, Chimombe was among guests before pulling the surprise on Muridzo who admitted that the businessman has always been supporting his music privately.

Related Articles

‘I tried to talk to him but he ignored me:’ Andy…

98,005

Leadership chaos rocks AAG as Chiyangwa runs empowerment…

43,723

Mike Chimombe impregnates wife’s sister says…

72,606

Did bling lifestyle die with Ginimbi? . . . ‘fake’ mbinga…

52,582

Zanu PF youth leader on terror campaign

58,554

Stage is our office – Muridzo

17,178

“He is one person who has been supporting me privately.”

“People of Chimombe’s Calibre are hard to come by judging by their demanding schedule,” he said.

Muridzo’s manager Ronald Mujuru was elated with the multitudes that attended the show.

“We are grateful to our fans who came in numbers. We tried our best to make sure that they get to enjoy themselves,” said Mujuru.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments