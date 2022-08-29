Mike Chimombe buys Andy Muridzo’s new album CD for US$2000

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe sent Afro fusion artist Andy Muridzo into cloud nine following his surprise purchase of his latest album ‘Zunza’ for US$2 000.

The ecstatic Muridzo launched the 12-tracked album fused with gospel, Jiti, Rhumba and Sungura on Friday at Bar Rouge, an event attended by a sizeable crowd.

Hwahwa, Chatamba Chana, Mwana Uyu, Nyakasikana Seni and Shoko Remufi are some of the tracks currently favoured by fans on social media trends.

Hard to get due to his busy schedule, Chimombe was among guests before pulling the surprise on Muridzo who admitted that the businessman has always been supporting his music privately.

“He is one person who has been supporting me privately.”

“People of Chimombe’s Calibre are hard to come by judging by their demanding schedule,” he said.

Muridzo’s manager Ronald Mujuru was elated with the multitudes that attended the show.

“We are grateful to our fans who came in numbers. We tried our best to make sure that they get to enjoy themselves,” said Mujuru.