The Johannesburg High Court yesterday dismissed an application brought by Ajax Cape Town for a review of a Safa arbitrator’s decision regarding the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro.

Judge Unterhalter decided that South African Football Association (Safa) arbitrator Nassim Cassir’s decision that the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL’s) dispute resolution chamber (DRC) did not have the jurisdiction to decide on Ndoro’s eligibility was correct.

Passing judgement‚ Judge Unterhalter said: “I find that the decision that Cassim took that on the decision of the DRC was correct and therefore the review cannot be signed. Therefore the order for the application of the motion is dismissed.”

He ruled that each party should pay their own costs.

The matter over Ndoro’s eligibility now continues at a further Safa arbitration.

Cassim had also referred the matter to Fifa‚ but the global body’s Players’ Status Committee referred it back to Safa to find an arbitrator, who could settle it.

The matter‚ related to a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ was originally decided in favour of Ajax by the DRC on January 31‚ which ruled the Zimbabwean striker was eligible to play for the Urban Warriors.>The PSL appealed against that decision at Safa arbitration‚ which‚ on March 28‚ referred the matter to Fifa. Fifa referred the matter back to Safa to be dealt with internally in South Africa.

Ndoro played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed for and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

He signed for Ajax in late December and has played seven games for them since. — TimesLive.