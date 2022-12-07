We need Rufaro Stadium back for next season: PSL boss Farai Jere

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere has said they “need Rufaro Stadium back” in use to host league matches next season.

Jere’s remarks come after the Mbare based sporting facility has not been in use since 2019, due to its dilapidation leading to its ban by ZIFA who deemed the venue as unfit and unsafe to host top flight league matches.

“We want Rufaro Stadium back next season,” said Jere giving his speech during the 2021/22 Soccer Stars of the Year banquet that was held in Harare last Friday.

The PSL chairman said this after the league experienced a very low turnout of fans in stadias in the just concluded season, particularly matches that were played in Harare where the National Sports Stadium was the only venue hosting games.

Jere who is also the CAPS United president said the PSL is working towards bringing football commentary back on radio stations in the next campaign.

It follows after a total of 116 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches were broadcast live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) including both matches of the biggest fixture in land the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ pitting fierce rivals Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC.

Not mincing his words, the veteran football administrator applauded the Bulawayo fans for turning out in large numbers at the PSL matches as well as the Chibuku Super Cup final game that was played at Barbourfileds Stadium between the league’s two ‘minnows’ Herentals FC and Bulawayo Chiefs.

“We had full house in Bulawayo, supporters thronging the stadiums in numbers. I would like to thank them for that. Credit to Bulawayo football fans who continued to support us through-out the season.”

Meanwhile, on the same eve, FC Platinum’s attacking midfielder Walter Musona was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year while Makepekepe’s William Manondo who is also the league’s top scorer was the First Runner-Up and Dynamos FC’s defender Frank Makarati was the Second Runner-Up.

Champions FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza was crowned as the Coach of the Year and Ngezi Platinum Football Club’s goalkeeper Nelson Chadya scooped the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Chibuku Cup competition finalists Herentals FC’s attacker Tino Benza who is also the tournament’s top goal scorer, walked away with the inaugural Fan’s Choice Player of Year award which was introduced by the sponsors Delta Beverages this year.