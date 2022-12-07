CCC MPs defy Chamisa again on US40k loan, claim he ‘jumped the gun’

Embattled opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs have seemingly defied their leader Nelson Chamisa again and justified the controversial US$40 000 loan forwarded to them by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The opposition MPs are being blasted by critics for conniving with Zanu-PF legislators to accept a loan facility that is viewed as a bribe from Mnangagwa ahead of 2023 elections.

Chamisa himself castigated his MPs and told them that what they did was unethical. He added that it was immoral to accept such an amount of money when hospitals and social service institutions are struggling. The US$40 000 loan is cumulatively US$14 million for more than 200 MPs.

But in a sudden turn of events, CCC chief whip in Parliament Prosper Mutseyami addressed the media on Wednesday on behalf of all party MPs where he stated that they had a meeting with Chamisa and the issue of loans was clarified until it was agreed that the facility was overboard.

The statement by MPs clearly dismissed Chamisa’s earlier notion by stating that the main opposition leader was ahead of himself when he issued a declaratory statement without full information surrounding the loans.

They claimed that it was a housing loan that was going to be repaid.

“One of the key issues that came up for debate in September was that of housing. Most MPs reside out Harare and are ordinarily housed in hotels in the preceding months as of now parliament had failed to pay those hotels resulting in embarrassing situations for MPS forced to hop from one hotel or lodge to another,” Mutseyami said.

“Indeed over the years different facilities and loans have always been provided to Parliament.

“The most common of these loans have been vehicle loans of up to US$60 000 in some cases. The loans have always been repaid. Where there has been a default Parliament has instituted legal proceedings and court records are public.

The Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator further stated; “In some cases vehicles have been seized at toll gates Honorable Hwende Chinanzvavana and a few others have had their vehicles seized and many MPs are currently in court defending themselves.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said there was communication breakdown between the Parliamentarians and Chamisa concerning the issue of loans.

“What was not there was a communication issue not a political problem. But the enemy obviously intended to harvest from it,” Siziba said.

The Treasury will also be giving Ministers up to US$500,000 each, their deputies US$350,000 with legislators getting US$40,000 each to total US$14 million.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa defended the loans, arguing that US$40,000 being offered to MPs was actually lowly.

“What is US$40,000? For an MP to buy a house in the high densities. This is how lowly they think of us,” said Mliswa.

Harare North legislator Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham is the only one who refused to sign for the money.