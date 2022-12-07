Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo fired by Flamingoes in Botswana

Former Zimbabwe senior national team head coach Rahman ‘Rush’ Gumbo has been sacked by Botswana’s top flight side Sua Flamingoes Football Club following a string of poor results.

The club announced it has parted ways with the veteran gaffer, Gumbo, a former Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and CAPS United coach in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Sua Flamingoes FC informs its valued supporters, stakeholders, the media and the entire football fraternity that it has amicably parted ways with its’s Head Coach Mr Rahman Allen Gumbo with immediate effect.

“The team takes this opportunity to thank Coach Gumbo who has immensely contributed to the growth of the team, leading them to a top eight finish in our maiden season in the elite league. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The club also revealed that “In the interim, Mr Kopano Phakedi shall hold the fort until further notice.”

According to reports the 59-year-old tactician will be replaced by the Serbian international Nikola Kavazovic who is expected to arrive in Botswana this week.

His (Gumbo) sacking comes after he had a bad start to the season with Flamingoes, managing only one win in six matches.

He leaves the club in the relegation zone seated second bottom on the log standings with three points, one point above table anchors Holy Ghost.

Gumbo who has won league titles in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi was appointed Flamingoes’ head coach last year (2021) in April.