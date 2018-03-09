Beverly Angel donates 4000 kgs of maize and other groceries in Harare

Beverly Angel, the wife of flamboyant preacher/businessman Uebert Angel, is in Harare this week for a scheduled “intimacy conference”. On Wednesday and Thursday she donated 4000 kgs of maize meal, flour, potatoes and rice to vulnerable members of the community in the capital.

In these pictures supplied to Nehanda Radio, Prophetess Bebe, as she affectionately known, started her humanitarian effort on Wednesday with grateful recipients getting 50kg bags of maize.

On Thursday she moved to a multi-purpose centre that caters for disabled people and donated household groceries like tissues, peanut butter, jik, maize meal, flour, potatoes, rice and Cremora powdered milk. She has committed to helping the centre every month with groceries.

Writing on her instagram account on Thursday she said;

“Since it’s Women’s day today I want to honour some real life SUPERWOMEN in the form of these amazing mother’s I met today on behalf of @uafoundation .

“We’ve formed a partnership with them to make sure they’re provided for every month. These ladies came together to start up this amazing day centre for their disabled children with very little help.

“Having been neglected by husbands, friends and family because of their children’s disabilities – they chose to trudge on and be the best Mum’s they could be to their kids.

“Their stories are too many to write as a caption, but all I can say is, hats off to all the women who carry on when ALL ODDS are against them. I celebrate your WOMANITY!!”

Mrs Angel who is known to sponsor many charities in Zimbabwe and around Southern Africa has also been running an Old People’s Soup in Harare every Friday since 2011 and building houses for widows. The soup kitchen in particular caters for elderly people who have been abandoned by their children.

Beverly Angel is in Harare for an “Intimacy Conference” being run by the Spirit Embassy: The Good News Church which she is President of. The conference deals with moving women into a deeper relationship with God and runs from 9-10 March at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.