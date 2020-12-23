Beverly Angel graduates with Masters Degree in Organisational and Business Psychology

The founders of the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church had more good news to celebrate after Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife, Prophetess Beverly Angel graduated with a Master of Science in Organisational and Business Psychology (MSc) from the University of Liverpool last week.

With the coronavirus pandemic on the rise and the UK in lockdown the graduation ceremony was held online. Prophetess Angel already holds a degree in FINANCE from the University of Salford and a postgraduate degree in Education from University of Bolton.

She was previously a lecturer at university level teaching Accounting and Business Management at Tameside College in Manchester and also in the city centre of Manchester at Excel College Manchester where she taught Accounting and Finance.

In October 2018, she dipped into those skills by launching a new UK based bank called Brits Money which marketed itself as an alternative banking solution to that offered by high street banks. The launch was restricted to only 70 people and held aboard the luxury Yacht Hotel “Sunborn London”.

After eight months she followed this up by announcing the launch of her brand new shoe line for both men and women. Making the announcement on Instagram, Beverly wrote; “Excited to announce my brand new shoe line for both men and women – VINCENZO LUCA MILAN ”

“After some time of vetting the best Italian artisans and craftsmen with a true passion of luxury shoes, Vincenzo Luca was born! The shoes are instantly recognisable with their genuine vegetable tanned Italian leather from the heartland of Italian fashion, Milano!,” she wrote.