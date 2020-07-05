Beverly Angel birthday party in PICTURES

Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

The British government recently allowed places of worship to open for prayers and services, including weddings and parties with up to 30 guests – subject to social distancing. A select group of friends and family members and top partners from the Uebert Angel Foundation were invited.

To fulfil COVID-19 guidelines each guest was given a face mask from either GoodNewsTv or Apex World News, both projects run by Prophet Angel as part of his business empire. A spectacular fire display, gospel Afrobeats rapper Femi and ballerina dancers provided the entertainment.

Last year in December Angel stunned his wife by getting 16 time Grammy nominated American singer, songwriter, producer and actor Brian McKnight to perform exclusively for their 19th wedding anniversary in London. The setting was the swanky Park Tower Hotel in London.

Again with a select group of friends and family in attendance, Angel stood up where a keyboard had been carefully setup in the room and pretended to play some Brian McKnight songs before announcing to his shocked wife “I left no stone unturned to bring you Brian McKnight tonight.”

This year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our partners in the Uebert Angel Foundation have been key to allowing the charity to donate truckloads of mealie meal to over 21 areas in Zimbabwe and also in many areas in Southern Africa. It was only fitting that on Saturday they also joined selected family and friends to celebrate Mrs Bebe Angel’s birthday,” a source told Nehanda Radio.