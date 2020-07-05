Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ReligiousDiasporaFeaturedNews

Beverly Angel birthday party in PICTURES

206

Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple's 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed "The Angel Manor".
Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

The British government recently allowed places of worship to open for prayers and services, including weddings and parties with up to 30 guests – subject to social distancing. A select group of friends and family members and top partners from the Uebert Angel Foundation were invited.

Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple's 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed "The Angel Manor".
Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

To fulfil COVID-19 guidelines each guest was given a face mask from either GoodNewsTv or Apex World News, both projects run by Prophet Angel as part of his business empire. A spectacular fire display, gospel Afrobeats rapper Femi and ballerina dancers provided the entertainment.

Related Articles

Prophet Uebert Angel donates truckloads of mealie meal in…

26,766

Uebert Angel donates truckloads of mealie meal to…

44,144

Prophet Uebert Angel donates truckloads of mealie meal in…

25,630

Prophet Uebert Angel’s philanthropic train continues…

21,871
Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple's 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed "The Angel Manor".
Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

Last year in December Angel stunned his wife by getting 16 time Grammy nominated American singer, songwriter, producer and actor Brian McKnight to perform exclusively for their 19th wedding anniversary in London. The setting was the swanky Park Tower Hotel in London.

Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple's 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed "The Angel Manor".
Following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations allowing for up to 30 people per event, Prophet Uebert Angel put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife of 20 years Beverly Angel at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

Again with a select group of friends and family in attendance, Angel stood up where a keyboard had been carefully setup in the room and pretended to play some Brian McKnight songs before announcing to his shocked wife “I left no stone unturned to bring you Brian McKnight tonight.”

This year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our partners in the Uebert Angel Foundation have been key to allowing the charity to donate truckloads of mealie meal to over 21 areas in Zimbabwe and also in many areas in Southern Africa. It was only fitting that on Saturday they also joined selected family and friends to celebrate Mrs Bebe Angel’s birthday,” a source told Nehanda Radio.

0c012f03-4a9c-4bb9-9400-ab617a4597bd
0d62c8c9-d5e7-4d7e-ab5c-3d0f3ef1822c
0e73cd68-ca59-4a6c-80cd-a51cc8a0bee0
1d19ffe6-4f89-4278-8a63-ef968b67b7bc
1dbfbc69-490b-4811-8bad-8e068de36af8
3dd1ee3a-d2a5-4627-941c-88de07bdb608
5cb78868-9f8e-4b1e-8dc8-9f6a195c7abe
6df52ea9-7ff0-41cc-94fa-0528711a98eb
08c05a8b-e6af-4c92-b364-4b8d675cccf8
57c88a7d-d7c8-44bf-beee-c163aafd994a
90e91687-1686-4849-8695-6fbfc3b95795
110e308f-c6d7-4dd5-a79e-a535f5488d1d
120e24e8-84be-4983-98a1-bc96d7ff0098
525a3e69-24f5-499b-a5d3-12e2cc2c649b
693cc764-7a67-41ff-9ed0-3bcfc387c117
817f4785-a407-4cef-8a14-32a89fa2b60c
845bd486-d3e7-49e2-983b-e7ff3fa39e52
1550a01e-fdde-4773-9b69-3c87cc94d7f1
3131bcb5-9831-4e7d-ab91-a69106e24ca5
9416c6b7-c099-4c26-8c47-30339f64e6c0

[Show slideshow]
12
You might also like More from author
Comments