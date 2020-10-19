Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Kuwadzana and Mufakose

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife, Beverly Angel, was on hand to supervise the donations.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) was also on hand to receive the donation on behalf of his constituency. The latest donation brings to 61, the number of areas the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) has now covered in both urban and rural areas of the country.

It’s now 7 months since the UK based businessman/preacher started a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown and drought. In April this year he pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households.

He has won praise across the political divide with both Zanu PF and MDC Alliance MPs helping to coordinate the distribution of mealie meal from his foundation. They have all praised his efforts to help people whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

Watch the Uebert Angel Foundation in Kuwadzana and Mufakose

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Masvingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies for the whole year.

Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Kuwadzana

Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Mufakose