Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

CharityFeaturedLocal

Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Kuwadzana and Mufakose

2,480

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife, Beverly Angel, was on hand to supervise the donations.

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel's wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.
The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) was also on hand to receive the donation on behalf of his constituency. The latest donation brings to 61, the number of areas the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) has now covered in both urban and rural areas of the country.

It’s now 7 months since the UK based businessman/preacher started a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown and drought. In April this year he pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households.

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel's wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.
The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.
Related Articles

Deputy Minister Kambamura praises Prophet Uebert Angel for…

37,294

MDC Alliance praises Uebert Angel for feeding thousands…

25,358

6 months on, 55 outings, Prophet Uebert Angel continues…

35,577

Prophet Uebert Angel’s “Scottish themed”…

77,599

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel's wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel's wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.
The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana and Mufakose on Sunday again distributing truckloads of mealie meal to thousands of people made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic. This time Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife Beverley was on hand to supervise the donations.

He has won praise across the political divide with both Zanu PF and MDC Alliance MPs helping to coordinate the distribution of mealie meal from his foundation. They have all praised his efforts to help people whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

Watch the Uebert Angel Foundation in Kuwadzana and Mufakose

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Masvingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies for the whole year.

Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Kuwadzana

2ed8e195-676e-448a-9a12-b3a5d59b09cf
4bc808f5-3000-4293-8824-88ecac7bc0a2
6b6eccb6-7792-407f-8dcd-4328f5f4b31b
9f36b5cd-3ded-45df-9239-b6bb5b638113-2
9f36b5cd-3ded-45df-9239-b6bb5b638113
16fc9a01-68e1-4320-9e7e-ecb491936570
34fdf265-f15d-4f18-b504-3cbb1184b568
47a2ff17-d727-4cca-ab76-5ef232069eb8
62eb780c-e6a6-42ae-923a-a10297d0b2ec
67d47f7a-94fa-4101-b2de-59edf7766422
58623a1e-bca9-4ba9-8dba-a02c3f9198c7
0341109e-5ea1-42a4-bee8-d4dca610ef47
3766513d-2107-47ad-a6db-18c67c49d9c9
42239673-4131-47ce-a124-94ca759c4dd6
a9d3bad7-1ea3-494e-a6f0-b3e8bd2c6b84
d6a5e2ab-18cf-4df7-9906-fdcfe26c2bb4
e7ade2dc-4861-473e-b4e4-203d421b6528
e8b0a758-76a3-4ff1-859f-3d575c33b068
e94f2d46-8c58-4533-86a8-96b1ed9626b5
eab6ff27-c75b-4ff2-9c70-6c6beb36dd4d

[Show slideshow]
12

Uebert Angel continues mealie meal donations in Mufakose

0a10ad58-2f05-4119-bc52-898375576859
2a40b0a5-d5bc-442f-abed-ad69c54ea204
2ed8e195-676e-448a-9a12-b3a5d59b09cf
4f074a74-b3c4-4fe0-9291-8439b0a25725
5d189871-c42e-4224-965a-20d793aba047
7c62d0d1-4e3f-43f0-8f58-29e75ab697ed
7e9a0032-4a1e-4635-b932-405ccadf1bc0
8ac91250-f4ed-496f-ac19-6d8df85bde46
9f36b5cd-3ded-45df-9239-b6bb5b638113
16fc9a01-68e1-4320-9e7e-ecb491936570
34def5f8-421c-483e-95ed-09846efda281
34fdf265-f15d-4f18-b504-3cbb1184b568
43fbbbec-187b-4d21-af61-b9fa1ffd7eb0
44ae739b-c9c0-4831-a636-895f319a04f0
62eb780c-e6a6-42ae-923a-a10297d0b2ec
229e92a6-4072-4f1b-8e42-8dc8a8a55da0
581dfd62-47f9-4211-ace8-f6476fbc12f0
58623a1e-bca9-4ba9-8dba-a02c3f9198c7
39343691-f1e1-4faf-8562-f814ab674a84
42239673-4131-47ce-a124-94ca759c4dd6

[Show slideshow]
12
You might also like More from author
Comments