ShowbizFeaturedNews

Andy Muridzo has had enoughl… ‘Jah Prayzah is not a saint’

1,095 15

By Prince Mushawevato

Andy Muridzo is an angry man.

Jah Prayzah vs Andy Muridzo
Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo

The body language says it all: facial tics, a muscle twitch just below the eye, clenched jaws, eyes reduced to slits.

Muridzo regrets ever putting his signature on the dotted line on a contract placed before him by Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) in early 2017.

Andy Murdizo and Jah Prayzah hailed the alliance as a masterstroke. Others — primarily The Sunday Mail Society — foresaw disaster.

That “dream move” is eliciting a different description from Muridzo today. He speaks of “trickery, cruelty and deceit”.

MTM has allegedly done very little, if anything, to deliver on its promises to the “Dherira” hit-maker.

Where thick rashers of bacon were expected, Muridzo says he has been fed crumbs.

When Muridzo released “Pakubuda Kwezuva” and “Ngarizhambe”, he presented himself as a direct rival to Jah Prayzah.

Which is why the critics found it strange that he would sign up for his great rival’s label.

Today, Muridzo agrees that he was wrong to capitulate, saying he is in “captivity” and going in circles as the title of his last offering, “Tichambotendera”, suggests.

“I no longer want anything to do with MTM. I want out. Rather, I’m practically out but still with them on paper. I have a five-year contract that I signed last year though I’m working on terminating it.

“I have not been attending MTM functions for some time now and that should be sending a clear message to everyone regarding my position with them,” says Muridzo.

“Not a single thing I was promised on the contract has been fulfilled. Actually, Jah Prayzah wants all the good things for himself. He is not willing to assist others and is not a saint as most of you imagine him to be.”

Muridzo claims he is not the only one thinking of leaving MTM.

“(Other MTM members) also want out but they are afraid to come out in the open. Ours is a case whereby we are locked in a room with trinkets to divert our attention from the bigger goal. We are being controlled so that we don’t realise our full potential and I’m saying no, enough is enough.

“How do you explain a situation whereby JP goes on to collaborate with hip-hop artistes when we have ExQ in the team or sets himself a collabo with a reggae artiste yet we have Nutty O in the movement?

“Would it not have made sense if Yemi Alade collaborated with Tahle, the only female MTM member? MTM ndeyekuitisana chete (MTM exists to exploit people for one man’s benefit).”

Muridzo says he started sensing all was not well just two months after signing up.

The contract says MTM will help Muridzo record, market and distribute his albums and also facilitate international collaborations.

But the “Tichambotenderera” album launch at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare last year in March was poorly advertised, thus attracting a sparse audience.

And the launch was dominated by Jah Prayzah’s promotion material.

Muridzo responded by not turning up for the annual OK Grand Challenge where MTM and dancehall sensation Killer T were scheduled to perform.

This year, he has snubbed a strictly by-invite “Angel Lo” video première at Jah Prayzah’s Belvedere, Harare base.

The video is for a collaboration song between JP and king of lovers rock and roots reggae, Jah Cure. It was shot in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

“Jah Prayzah has become a brand abroad and is the contact person for any foreign artiste requiring a collaboration with Zimbabwean artistes but the guy is abusing that privilege. He is converting every opportunity that arises for personal benefit.

“I was supposed to do a collaboration with Mozambican musician Mr Bow and Harmonize from Tanzania but again he grabbed the opportunities for himself. What then is the reason for this Movement when it only benefits one person? How many collabos has JP done in the past months and yet I’m still to win just a single one?”

As with most people when the chips are down, Muridzo is also philosophical about his situation.

“Everything in life happens for a reason. I’m not happy about the situation I currently find myself in but I must say the move was eye-opening. I learnt a lot and got to know the other side of Jah.”

Muridzo is putting final touches on an album entitled “Munondo” that is due for release on May 4.

And no, he is not recording it with MTM.

“I recorded the album with no help from MTM and as such it will not carry the MTM logo or any form of acknowledgement. Also, in the album I retrace my roots. I dropped the West African music style that MTM has been pushing me to do, returning to the traditional sound that made me a household name.

“… things have been hectic over the past months but I’m happy I have taken corrective measures. JP had access to my recorded but yet to be released music at MTM studios and that was creating serious challenges for me. I need to be my own man once again and determine my destiny, so yes this is it, hukama hwangu neMTM hwapera (my relationship with MTM is done). I don’t want to continue leaving in this mistake,” adds Muridzo. The Sunday Mail

You might also like More from author

  • Atleast your eyes have finally opened Andy, all the best

  • Just leave and follow yr own path. JAH IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL NOW hate him or not but aenda nechinhu though u cam also work hard to reach greater heights

  • Mupfana wakadhakwa itawo zvako
    …unosevenzeswa kusvika waimvemve

  • ehe hazvo but Jah akazvigadzirira zita rake shaa and he dd well iwe wakatopinda mu industry umu une kaku copyer soo kawaimuita. jus do ur own thing usazochema naye,munosvikawo kure and even uriwe you wld definately grab an opportunity that comes your way to do macollabo nema international stars,ana Ex Q nana Natty C makonzo emumusha chero imwe nguva vachaita

  • Firstly i dont think its a wise move taken by Andy to first go to press and divorce MTM whilst he has a Contractual agreement which has 4yrs to go.He risk been sued or dragged to Court by MTM for failure to fulfill contractual obligligation.
    I think its in the best interest for him and his Management to engange Jah Praizer than blasting him in the Media.
    He should ask Alick Macheso he once faced this Dilema and had to go for 2years without producing an Album

  • trust mapfumo has a point…
    zvekuda kuteerera vamwe izvi zvakasara let him be a man & stop being a boy …

  • Coming from a christian background, i never believed in Spiritualists or ever imagined that i would get the help of a traditional healersangoma. Having been employed for 9 years in the same position, training new comers that join the company, get promoted and am still stuck in the same position no matter how hard i worked or applications i placed in every time there was an opportunity, this got me so stressed.At home it was not any different, my relationship was sour, we had tried for 7 years to conceive but in vain. I visited so many hospitals, used various herbs but still never conceived and husband was seeking a separation because of the family pressure,one day on social media my long time friend living in Yemen got in touch with me,a few days later i opened up to her about what was happening in my life,she advised me to try this powerful traditional healer that had helped sometime back,i was hesitant at first because i did not like the idea of going to a traditional healer,i thought for a while about contacting this person, then decided to give it a try, so i called Her(MAAMA NOAH) the traditional healer on +27632454019, lucky for me she was available to see me and she was in the same country.Long story short,she helped me a lot,i got a much better job in the company i had long wanted to work in,with a very good pay, my husband paid lobola at home, our wedding is next year january and i am soon setting up my first side big business(Beauty Shop) anywhere i want. I must say my perception was totally wrong, if you need help too dont wait till its too late contact Healer on +27632454019

  • Majerasi mhani Prazer ane chipo. Haadi mumwe pakurakidza chipo chake.

  • Signature musungo bamdiki. At least wave kuona manje.

  • I have just experienced the wonders of Mama Noah’s love spell, that have been spread on the internet and worldwide, How she marvelously helped people all over the world to restore back their marriage and get back lost lovers, and also help to win lottery. I contacted her after going through so many testimonies from different people how she help to bring back ex lover back, i told her about my beloved husband that abandoned me about 8 months ago, and left home with all i had.. Mama Noah only told me to be happy that my problem is over since i have contacted her and have a rest of mind she will handle all in just 72hrs, After the second day ARON called me, i was just so shocked, i pick the call and couldn’t believe my ears, He was really begging me to forgive him and making promises on phone.. He came back home and also got me a new car just to prove him love for me. i was so happy and called Mama Noah and thanked her, she only told me to share the good news all over the world ..Well if you need an effective and real spell caster in your life you can contact her +27632454019

  • Vanhu kutaura chokwa hamutarisi mativi ese munongoti anemari ndiye mukuru kana usina mari side rako harimbo onekwi bcz hauna chinhu kungo simudzira munhu akasimuka kare kupa trump mari iyeee akazara nayo y munhu uyuu abuda haango budi kaaa two vanhu motanga kuti mufanha akonewa nyangwe baba chaivo vanoitira mwana wavo hunhu husina kunaka wani nyangwe mumusha chaiwo but uchitoona kuti baba avaaa vane mari dzavo kare regai tione zvinobuda

  • Love the move it was long overdue in other words u shouldn’t have gone there in the 1st place. At least u learnt a few things from chibaba. Jst do yo thing Andy unogona mfanhami. U jst need good sponsorship. Unondigonera kutodarika Jah wacho. Pray yo dreams will come tru eku xfactor and being an international star. Love yo different voices. Nyc move wanga uchidzvanyirirwa Talent bhururu

  • This Endy guy failed because he is trying to copy and imitate Jah Prazer

  • Ndibatsireiwo Pavaviri ava ndiani akarohwa akaita murambamhuru chitsoka ndibereke kumakuva nenyaya yezvikwereti kumushakabvu?

error: Content is protected !!