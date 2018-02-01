‘Robber’ exchanges stolen sim card for mug of opaque beer

By Sylvester Chiramba

An alleged robber from Bulawayo sold himself out when he allegedly exchanged a sim card which was in his victim’s phone for a mug of opaque beer in Old Pumula, leading to his arrest.Clifford Makama (26) from Old Pumula suburb appeared in court for allegedly robbing Cleopatra Nkomo of her cellphone at knife point on December 24.

Makama allegedly exchanged Nkomo’s sim card for a mug of beer with Chodiwe Siachimbo two days later.

Siachimbo later started using the stolen sim card.

Investigations led police to Siachimbo who in turn assisted them to locate Makama, leading to his arrest.

Makama who pleaded not guilty to robbery before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube, was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Esther Sibanda said on December 24 last year at around 8PM, Nkomo was on her way home from a tuck shop in Pumula South when Makama alleged pounced on her and robbed her of her cellphone.“He pushed her to the ground but she managed to kick his private parts and he collapsed but he recovered quickly,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Makama got up and sat on top of Nkomo.

“He then produced a knife which he used to stab her on the left shoulder before taking her cellphone and disappearing in the dark,” she said.

The accused, Mrs Sibanda said, met Siachimbo at Old Pumula Beer Garden on December 26 and exchanged the sim card for a mug of beer. The Chronicle