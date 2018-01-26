Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


HealthInternationalNews

Zambian ‘sex drugs’ land men in cholera centre

321 7

Three men have been mistakenly admitted to a cholera centre in Zambia after eating herbs with “sex enhancing” qualities, an official has said.The men were vomiting, a symptom of cholera, so worried well-wishers rushed them to the centre, Chanda Kasolo said.

The cholera epidemic has caused much panic in Zambia

It turned out that the vomiting was caused by food, beer and the herbal concoction, he added.

A cholera epidemic which broke out last year has so far claimed 70 lives in the southern African state.

More than 3,000 cases have been reported.President Edgar Lungu last month ordered the military to clean markets and unblock drains to help curb the spread of cholera.

It is a bacterial disease transmitted through food and water, causing vomiting and severe diarrhoea that can sometimes lead to deadly dehydration.

However, the three, from the small eastern town of Katete, were not among the epidemic’s victims.

Instead, they went on a drinking spree, ate food, and took the traditional sex enhancers, known locally as mvubwe.

The three immediately started vomiting, and were admitted to the cholera centre, Mr Kasolo, the region’s top government official, told the BBC.

“After tests were carried out, the combination of the sex enhancers, the beer and food essentially gave a positive result for food poisoning which was suspected to be cholera-related,” Mr Kasolo said.

“But after further tests and asking them questions, they disclosed that they had taken traditional sex enhancers,” he added.

The patients are still at the cholera centre and responding well to treatment, Mr Kasolo said. BBC

You might also like More from author

  • They love nice things too much lol!

  • Damn ,unexpected outcome.Ncincinci,i can only imagine locked up in a cholera centre with a stiff stick.

  • Dull dudes

  • kkkkkkk kukara mbutu

  • FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH!!
    My business had failed to take off. I could apply for Government tenders with no success, even big private companies could not give me contracts. I was swimming into huge debts as a result of accumulated costs.(paying my staff salary, office rent and maintenance). Life became difficult for me and my family as I failed to provide all the basics for my beautiful wife and kids. My house and cars were on the verge of being repossessed by the banks.
    One morning as I was reading through my mails, I saw a testimony by some lady who had gone through a similar situation like mine. He was testifying how Prof. Adams helped her. Same time I rang Prof. Adams and arranged an appointment.
    Upon visiting his place, I was introduced to real life. I was cleansed with the powerful OIL OF LIFE, performed some traditional rituals in an African way, had a powerful special prayers and ofcourse the extra strong muthi for success.
    From day one I visited Prof. Adams all my life changed for the best, my business is growing beyond the borders of Mzansi, am employing more than 150 young professionals, I paid all my accounts, My family and I are happy, no regrets whatsoever. The purpose of writing this piece is to say thank you Prof. Adams for making a mark in my life, I will always be grateful.
    And to those good people out there in need of financial breakthrough here is the contacts for the good Papa.
    Call/Whatsapp +27638406751

  • They wanted to massacre the pussy hehehe and im sure they were going to fuck hoes if not other people’s girlfriends

  • Kkkkkkk