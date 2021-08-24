3 years later, deportee Biti returns to Zambia to witness a new dawn

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Three years ago former Zambian president Edgar Lungu deported senior Zimbabwe opposition MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti in defiance of a court order after he tried to claim asylum, fleeing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s crackdown.

Following Lungu’s defeat in the recent Zambian elections, Biti and his boss Nelson Chamisa were invited to the inauguration of President elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema and his United Party National Development (UPND) party are close allies of the MDC Alliance practically due to the nature of the environment that both of them faced in trying to dislodge southern African regimes.

Hichilema won the presidential election with a comfortable 59% and ended Lungu’s seven year reign.

Biti celebrated the defeat of Lungu by Hichilema after his deportation by authorities at Chirundu Border post in 2018 after the former Finance minister sought refugee in Zambia, but Lungu’s government sent him back home despite a Zambia High Court order granting him stay.

Biti was fleeing from Mnangagwa’s administration that had issued an arrest warrant on charges of public violence and that he had declared Chamisa had won the 2018 presidential election in contravention of electoral laws.

Chamisa was narrowly defeated by Mnangagwa but he refused to accept and went to court where the Zanu PF leader was controversially declared the winner.

“l can’t wait to drive back to Zambia and at Chirundu Border Post where they almost killed me, l will dance like Michael Jackson. My Congress Dance. I can’t wait,” Biti said after he received news of Hichilema’s victory.

Joseph Kalimbwe, UPND activist said: “Vice President of the @mdczimbabwe & Former Finance Minister was deported and ruthlessly taken out of Zambia sometime back.

“Yesterday @BitiTendai returned to witness today’s inauguration. Like everyone else, he feels a deep sense of liberation to be in Lusaka !!!”

Chamisa posted a picture of him attending the inauguration and captioned it:

“Fantastic transition.. I spent the morning meeting with various leaders from different countries in Africa. Now at the Stadium… we are being taken good of.. Thank you Zambia. Africa is rising. Well done Zambia. Well done Africa!”

Mnangagwa along with other regional leaders have since attended the historical inauguration of Hichilema. Nehanda Radio