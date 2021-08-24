Ndege Boy being investigated for drug dealing and fraud in South Africa

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based controversial businessman and socialite Terrence Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy is being investigated by South African police for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Ndege Boy who also has a South African smart ID card which bares the names Dick Lefa Nzula was first arrested in Sandton on 28 August 2019 but his case was struck off the roll for further investigation.

A statement by the police reveals that Mushonga was arrested with another suspect, Moses Chomgolicho by Constable Dean Van Zyl who received a tip-off that the two were dealing in drugs at their home in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

South African publication Sunday World has revealed that Mushonga who resurfaced on social media streets after publicizing his relationship with South African media personality Khanyi Mbau is still under investigations for dealing in drugs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondi has confirmed that Mushonga is being investigated by police in connection to drugs.

He said Mushonga who presents himself as filthy rich on social media was ‘arrested but released after the case was struck off the roll pending further investigations.”

This comes after Mushonga found himself trending on social media last week being accused of being a fraudster and hijacking cars

A Nigerian national identified as James Aliyu opened a case against him for selling him a Jaguar worth R500 000 ($32 826) and a Merc GLE worth R720 000 ($47 270) which turned out not to be his.

The Merc was later hijacked from him in Bryanston while the Jaguar was stolen outside Mushonga’s apartment in Sandton when he went there to demand his money. Nehanda Radio