Armed robber shot dead in Zvishavane

One suspected armed robber was shot dead while his seven accomplices were arrested following a shoot-out with the police in Zvishavane on Sunday morning.

Armed with a pistol, a machete, an okapi knife and catapults, the robbers had allegedly robbed the owner of Budiriro Mining Syndicate in Mberengwa of US$170 and a broiler chicken worth US$6 before speeding off from the mine.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Sunday at around 1AM, the eight suspected armed robbers pounced on employees at Budiriro Mining Syndicate in Mberengwa.

He said Morwell Makumire (25), Alfred Jamela (28), his brother Welymon (23) and Tatenda Maposa (27), Elton Chafunda (35), Morelife Moyo (28), Justice Murehwa (30) and Collinas Chikona (28) allegedly armed themselves with a pistol, three catapults and stones and a machete, an okapi knife and a sjambok before proceeding to Budiriro Mining Syndicate.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the name of the deceased will be released after the next of kin have been notified.

“The accused persons proceeded to the mine and threatened the employees. All the employees fled from the mine leaving behind the complainant who was in her tent,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the complainant was allegedly assaulted before one of the armed robbers sexually violated her.

The robbers, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said, allegedly fired shots into the air before robbing the complaint of US$170 and a broiler chicken worth US$6 and fled.

“One of the miners made a report to the police. The police intercepted the alleged robbers at Zvomukonde bus stop and exchanged fire,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspected armed robbers’ vehicle stopped after one of the tyres was shot and deflated by the police.

“It was observed that one of the robbers who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot dead and his body was ferried to Zvishavane District Hospital for postmortem while the other seven were arrested on the spot. The complainant was ferried to Zvishavane District Hospital for medical treatment and the broiler chicken was recovered,” he said. The Chronicle