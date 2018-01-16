Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Five up for $37k armed robbery

By Tendai Rupapa

Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on a couple in Glen Norah C, Harare during the night and went away with $37 000 cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.

Police escort a robbery suspect in tattered Zimbabwe National Army fatigues to court in Harare in this file picture
Mikia Pirikisi (31), Tariro Mutsamanye (27), Daniel Munyanyi (40), Gilbert Tavagadza (47) and Leonard Huni (34), allegedly threatened to shoot the couple when they refused to disclose where they kept their money.

The gang used a hot iron to ‘iron’ the couple’s bodies and they gave in to the torture and disclosed where they kept some of the money.

The suspected robbers appeared in court yesterday before Ms Vicky Mashamba facing charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were remanded in custody to January 29 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 3, the gang went to the couple’s house and scaled over the precast wall.

They allegedly used a crowbar to break the kitchen door and entered the house.

They proceeded to the couple’s bedroom and found the couple sleeping.

It is the State’s case that one of the gang members drew a pistol and threatened to shoot the couple if they failed to comply with their demands.

The gang assaulted the couple with an iron bar all over their bodies while demanding cash, the court heard.

They went on to plug in an iron before using it as a weapon to unleash terror on the couple. As a result, the complainants succumbed to the torture and disclosed to the gang where they had hid $5 300.

However, the accused persons were not satisfied with the loot and they ransacked the house and further stole another $32 000, the State alleged. The Herald

  • yoo,all that money in the house?

  • Vanhu ngavaise Mari mumabank

  • 37k cash vayiendepi nayo isu vamwe tichishaya mari mumabank, regai vabirwe so that th money wil be redistributed by th robbers

  • Cash barons ,shame

  • Ndokuti vazive kukosha kwebank

  • Why pple keep those huge sums of cash in their houses

  • 37000 ndeve G40 kani vakaiwanepi

  • and why wer they kipin 37 000k in cash at their homestead…..the gvt said ppl ar only allowed to kip 10 000k in cash at hand…..

  • bank remumba rinoparira parere. but vakaziva sei kuti mine mari maybe it’s inside plot

    • dzimwe nguva ma housemaid anotaura or hama yepedyo

    • True Percive it happened at my house last year but it was just burglary n theft. Investigations showed that the maid was in the equation.

  • Fake news idzi

  • zviri zvemari hazvina basa unobirei

  • Ukava ne$100 mumba its better than to have thousands of $.now who loose?

  • aiiitei ne 37k mumba vamwe vachirara pa que ku bank vopiwa $20? akamama noone to blame ngaaasatombonetsa mapurisa kuti vatsvage mbavha akagonekwa

    • Kwanzi anga atengesa mota so pane vaiziva kuti ane mari that’s why paakabudisa $5k they demanded more coz vaiziva kuti patori neyakawanda.Zvinonzi he gave in pakazobatwa mwana nematsotsi vava kuda kumuuraya

    • kkkkkk saka waida aise 37000 ku bank hr kuti muchirara mose pa que fo $20 a day

  • They are busy breeding robbers by not creating employment. By the time the the country will be ok we will have robbers in every corner.

    Zanu zanu zanu zanu zanu please Zanu. President ED ED Ed please work on re-opening industries and let farms work in real terms. Stop breeding this robbers pliz. Zanu ngiyacela kaloku.

    Robbers are their new looting style

    Pasi ne Zanu pf Pasi ne Zanu pf Pasi ne Zanu pf

  • zvatotanga neivo vana vechikoro varimurikuti takurai malaptop nematablets kuzvikoro vachanzwa nekubirwa munzira

  • Is that a soldier?

  • Inside job

  • jah thats a lesson to pple nekunetsa kuri kuita mari kudai wochengeta mumba mari yakadaro nd ziva kuti munhu wekuziva akubira mybe wakamuudza wakadhakwa coz kana wakadhakwa u always tell the truth…

  • I think the writer missed some words,,,”Five nabbed….a bank.”

  • Aah vanochengeterei mari yakawanda kudaro mumba?

  • Consequencies of pillow banking

  • Ohhj boy,,,, 37 large? Mumba

  • Am failing to get my $200 wages yet some idiot is keeping $37k under the pillow!

  • Mari kuma bank pliz

  • Vakatengesana ava. But wo mari iyo is too much to kp in a house.

  • Ndovanhu vanotengesa mari ivava

  • Uuuuum ngavatorerwe cash yacho vaichengeta ndovarikutishaisa mari Kuma bank

  • 37k in the house i think it’s time police investigate where that money came from.

  • GO BUGLERS GO thank you fo the good work Operation Money Rescue we alwaz tell them xpose corruption n save lives by thy ar busy hunting for bags of beans noo its cash crisis not food

  • Pane munhu wekuziva akatumira matsotsi aya, Dai zvafira mujeri

  • Ndomene haichemedze

  • wakaionepi 37 000

  • Robbers look fo the next idiot pliz

  • haaa hameno ikoko

  • Shit ho…

  • how can someone keep that huge amount of money

  • $37k mumba , for the why??? Asi mbavha dzacho dzaiziva pane mari and kuti yakawanda sei. Serves them right kuchengeta 37k mumba vamwe toswera muline takamirira 50bond coin .

  • Vamwe tichishaiwa mari ivo votoita yekufusha.nxaaaah.dzakagona mbavha idzo

  • Cash shortage?

  • But why keeping $37000.00 in the house?

  • 37000 mumba wat for

  • Ini handiite izvozvo ndofamba nepondo yangu muhomwe.

  • All of you saying $37k mumba it’s either you are dull or complete idiots,where did you want them to keep It?send to the so called bank and join you in you $50 two day ques?lingazombuluzela umuntu mdidiyenu

  • It’s just unfortunate for them. Otherwise money is now kept at homes.

  • Buttercup stock margarine marmalade sunjam chingwa chakazorwa dovi!!

  • kasi hapana ma Neibours,,, pamba pacho,,, how come vanhu vanobirwa of which it wasnt at gun point,,, fake news

  • Banking evidence

  • Mari kuma bank pliz!

  • Chionai manje!

  • Are those army overalls? If so, why are they so cheap to be worn by criminals like this?

  • Pakuzopisana apa manje

  • So its a lie kuti millionaire or the rich are kuMadale ka Glen Norah rokesheni kune vanhu vane money for sure. Vari kumadale vane maBorehole zvimborana pamba not money.

  • baba ngo

  • $37000 mumba imo mubank muchishaika mari.

  • Is that house a bank they deserve it

  • Ndomapurisa ataiziva kare kwete maaccountant achihuri

  • Vanga vaine $37 000 cash?? Hooo aaaa pakanaka hapo!

  • $37k in the house. Ummmm apa kubank kuchishaikwa Mari. Pakaipa

  • 37k vaiidii mumba? vabatei

  • why do people keep large Somes of money at home????those robbers they work on tip-offs