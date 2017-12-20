Carl Joshua has big plans for Vic Falls

By Leonard Ncube

Victoria Falls’ newest resident, Carl Joshua Ncube, has come up with yet another exciting initiative, “Camp Feel Good”, where he plans to set up a one-stop-centre to mould young minds with out of the box unorthodox teaching methods.

The award-winning stand-up comedian and wife Nelsy recently relocated to Victoria Falls with the hope of finally building a 2 000-seater theatre (Build a Dome) for comedy there.

They have also come up with a website – #Victoria Falls 365 to promote tourism in the resort town.Now, the comedian wants to set up a place that is morally suitable for children to give them life skills and while at it, also provide them with entertainment.

Ncube said he noticed that the resort town has no entertainment and career guidance platforms for youths hence the “Camp Feel Good” initiative.

“Zimbabwe is a place where one needs to inspire young minds and this Camp Feel Good is a motivational initiative towards that. The objective is to make these camps an out of the box experience that will transform young minds.

“Next year, my objective is to host the largest camp ever in Zimbabwe, attracting up to 6 000 young people aged between 6-18 years in Victoria Falls.”

Over the years, Ncube said it had been costly for him to move around schools addressing students countrywide so with the centre, all those who need his services will gather there for a camp. The ideal location will have structures set up and schools can camp for activities.

He said Victoria Falls was an ideal town because a majority of schools visit the resort town for tours and holidays.>“I have been visiting schools to do career guidance, animations and comedy. Now, I have decided to bring the students together and have a place where we cater for one large camp.”

For now, the comedian is putting together a Feel Good manual which youths will use for career guidance and other lifelong benefits.

“There’ll be no need for the youths to come back to the camp after their first visit as they’ll simply have to refer to a manual book for all their guidance.

“We’re doing this to keep them off the streets while preparing them for their future,” Ncube said.

Also, Ncube said, he was available to help schools by conducting motivational speeches, providing career guidance as well as staging comedy shows for free.

On Friday, the comedian will stage his first free show in the resort town at Cresta Sprayview Hotel. The Chronicle