‘Mugabe prays more’ to stay in power – Christian broadcaster and author Brilliant Pongo

In a lively Facebook LIVE broadcast which explored the question ‘Does God hate Zimbabwe?’ Special guest author and Christian broadcaster Brilliant Pongo said President Robert Mugabe prays more to stay in power as opposed to those who are praying for his demise.

Speaking on Lance Guma LIVE, Pongo who has written a number of Christian books such as ‘After I receive’ and ‘Protect the Harvest Defend the Harvester’ said ‘the trouble with Zimbabweans is that they have assigned Mugabe to the Devil and they think that he does not pray.

“I will have to tell you some truths that you will not be comfortable with while most are praying for the demise of Mugabe, he prays to retain his seat as president and prays for long-life.

“So as far as that is concerned God has said yes and yes to President Mugabe’s prayer and that is the uncomfortable truth.”

“Sometimes God says “No” when we pray. You will agree with me that some Zimbabweans have been praying for Mugabe to die and many times we have heard these rumours of his death. But, reality is God has preserved the life of Robert Mugabe.

“While this can be a very difficult answer to receive, it’s still an answer…regardless if we understand His decision at the moment or not. God is able to reveal His strength in you and me when we are broken and weak. So, there is a purpose when God says “No.”

Pongo went on to say; “There is nothing wrong with the question you asked Lance, some people may have a problem with that question “Does God hate Zimbabwe?” but that is not a difficult question or a tough question at all for those familiar with the Holy bible you will know that God delights in His children asking Him questions.

“In fact, God was asked questions… big and small… all the way through the Bible.

“One of the people who literally put God “on trial” was a man from the Old Testament named Habakkuk. Habakkuk was a prophet in Judah, and he felt the full weight of the problems, pressures, sins, and difficulties of his family and of his nation.

“And although Habakkuk lived a long time ago, his story is extremely relevant…especially when you look at modern history and all that we’re dealing with in Zimbabwe and around the world. In Habakkuk 1:2, Habbakuk asked the following of the Lord:

“How long, O LORD, will I call for help, and You will not hear?” “This was one of those big, deep, tough, “life” questions that Habakkuk was asking God. In the midst of all the chaos surrounding his life, he was basically asking, “God, where are you when I needed you the most?”

“Habakkuk was grappling with something each of us deals with as believers: unanswered prayer. He was complaining about the silence of God… and in his heart he desperately wanted to know why God wasn’t answering his prayers. I’m sure you’ve probably felt this way before.

“Anyone who’s been walking with the Lord for any amount of time has. We want answers when we pray! And it’s frustrating when it seems like God is silent.”

“In the case of Zimbabwe God answered us a long time ago Zimbabweans need to deal with political problems in a political way. So, we all know what to do if we want a change of government. And in case you missed that part you elect the government you want, and you get the government you deserve. Register to vote when you get out of your prayer room.

“We have a prayer obsessed people who seem to think everything stops at prayer. Let me let you in a practical secret after you say Amen you roll up your sleeves and work for what you prayed for. God will not do for you what you are able to do for yourself. God will not register you to vote nor will he vote on your behalf you must get up go and get this done yourself.

“There has to be a willingness to sacrifice on the part of those who want change. Truth of the matter is those in power sacrificed to get to be rulers today and those who want to change Zimbabwe must also sacrifice something.

“Our fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters back in the 1970’s did not only pray they got out of the prayer room after saying amen and sacrificed their education and left the comforts of their homes to go into the bush to wage a battle to liberate Zimbabwe.

“Today we have prayer warriors who seem to think all will be delivered to them on a silver platter after saying a few prayers. I will end by sharing this short story on sacrifice may those with ears hear, Years ago an express package was mailed from England to South Africa.

“Postage was due upon delivery, but the recipient wouldn’t pay the fee. For about fourteen years the box remained unclaimed and was used as a footstool in the express office. After the consignee died, the box, along with other unclaimed articles, was auctioned and sold for nearly nothing.

“When the purchaser opened it he discovered several thousand pounds of sterling English banknotes. Because the original recipient wouldn’t sacrifice a customary delivery fee he forfeited a fortune.

“I wonder how often we’ve made a similar mistake? God delivers a blessing, but since it requires a sacrifice on our part, we reject it. And this is His methodology. God packages many of His blessings for us and then asks us to receive them by making a sacrifice. But when we obey we will discover that His blessing is always greater than our sacrifice. What are you willing to do for Zimbabwe other than fast and pray? God indeed does answer prayer…and, yes, your prayers! said Pongo.

Speaking on the same platform Bishop Dave Chikosi said “God loves Zimbabwe and scripture tells us that God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, now that means everyone is loved by God.”

The discussion attracted a number of contributions from Zimbabweans of all walks of life who in the whole agreed that God loved Zimbabwe, and the political situation in Zimbabwe needed a double pronged solution God’s hand yes, but men’s efforts and ingenuity too.