Two Cups for Mohadi

By Brilliant Pongo

Two cups on the table it can only be Cum-bow More-hardy’s office table…

Those who know will understand the image the desk has not only finger prints but bottomline is there is ample evidence

To be honest he is a weird bloke

In order to get a stiffy he had to drink two cups

Call his married assistant to his office

Two cups of the not so bitter stuff

His member would instantly stand to attention

Don’t strain his eyes with small print, don’t email cause it strains his eyes

Two cups

That’s Cum-bow More-hardy

He is proud of that fact, he is a war veteran

he is still in his mind a soldier although his member

Needs two cups of the ‘not so bitter stuff’

Oh, one day we will delay as the Doves people Nyaradzo people struggle to close the coffin lid

Two cups member may refuse to rest

Though the nation never understood his plans for deviant sexual shenanigans

He will be known as a sexual pervert to the end

Who remembers the sex for scholarships debacle?

Still in a nation such as ours they will bestow National heroes status on Two cups

For the work he did in the office

If the desk could talk it would say

Indeed, he worked long hours, such is

Two cups, Who came and went at the same time’

An old man who keeping his little head busy, drilling his member into the so-called- Slay Queens,

Chivalry Ain’t Dead

Two cups would still ask Chevaughn

Are you alright now?

Are you alright now? Can you give me a f#@k now?”

Two cups, Cum-bow More-hardy

©️Brilliantpongo