Zodwa Wabantu tour cancelled, again

It seems controversial South African dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu will not be performing in the country anytime soon.

After promising to come for three shows in the country this weekend, Zodwa Wabantu’s tour has been cancelled under unclear circumstances. The tour was cancelled on the eleventh hour yesterday when everything seemed to be in place for her visit.

She was supposed to perform in Harare tonight, Mutare tomorrow and Bulawayo on Sunday, but her camp decided to abort the trip. Organisers of the show Divine Assignments announced the cancellation yesterday and said the development was beyond their control.

“She cancelled all shows. We are not sure why. We are ready but she won’t come. We cannot force her to come so everything involving her shows here has been suspended,” noted Divine Assignment in a statement.

This is the second time for Zodwa Wabantu’s visit to Zimbabwe to be cancelled. She could not perform at the Harare International Carnival in September after actress Anne Nhira successfully protested against her visit on moral grounds due to the artiste’s fame of publicly showcasing her acts without panties.

This is the second time for Zodwa Wabantu's visit to Zimbabwe to be cancelled. She could not perform at the Harare International Carnival in September after actress Anne Nhira successfully protested against her visit on moral grounds due to the artiste's fame of publicly showcasing her acts without panties. The Herald