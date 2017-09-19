Man kills stepmother in witchcraft row

By Leonard Ncube

A 35-year-old injiva from Tsholotsho allegedly fatally assaulted his stepmother with a knobkerrie after accusing her of bewitching him, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland North Province police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said they arrested Smile Ncube of Chief Mathuphula’s area following the incident which occurred on Wednesday last week.

“I can confirm the arrest of a South Africa-based man who beat his step mother to death with a knobkerrie in Sipepa, Tsholotsho,” said Insp Makonese.

The woman, Antoneta Moyo (56) died on Thursday at Tsholotsho District Hospital where she had been admitted due to injuries sustained from the assault.

Her 16-year-old daughter escaped as Ncube assaulted her before turning to the elderly woman.

Moyo was a widow after her husband, Ncube’s father died.

“Smile Ncube returned home sometime in August from South Africa where he is based and started accusing his stepmother of bewitching him. A domestic dispute ensued and the now deceased fled from home with her daughter who is aged 16,” said Insp Makonese.

She said Moyo and her daughter sought refuge at a relative’s homestead in the neighbouring village.

An armed Ncube, who was convinced that his stepmother was responsible for his misfortunes in the neighbouring country, allegedly located the two on Wednesday last week.

“On Wednesday the suspect armed himself with a knobkerrie and hunted his stepmother. He found the now deceased and the girl sitting in a kitchen hut at his uncle’s homestead whereupon he accused his half sister of fleeing from home.

“Ncube started beating up the girl and the now deceased intervened in an attempt to stop him from assaulting her daughter. He then turned on her and the girl escaped,” said Insp Makonese.

She said Ncube assaulted his stepmother all over the body with the knobkerrie.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the woman screaming.

They found her lying helplessly in a pool of blood and rushed her to Sipepa Clinic where she was transferred to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

Her condition deteriorated and she died on the following day.

Ncube has since been arrested is expected to appear in court facing murder charges, police said.

Insp Makonese appealed to members of the public not to resort to violence when faced with domestic disputes. The Chronicle