Facing prison but I am not moved – Dzamara

By Patson Dzamara

On Friday, 23 June, 2017, I will stand before Magistrate Sande at Rotten Row Magistrates Court as she will deliver ruling over one of the trumped up charges the state has preferred against me. It is the state’s case that I, together with Haruzivishe obstructed justice by refusing to be arrested for allegedly robbing two women during the occupy protest we staged in June 2016.

The obstruction charge is emanating from the principal charge of robbery which was dropped based on its lack of merit. In the worst case scenario, if found guilty, I will be liable for a sentence of up to two years.

In the past two years, I have been arrested more than 20 times, I have spent a number of days in prison, I have appeared in court more than 80 times, I have been abducted, I have been tortured, I have been smeared, I have lost assets, I have lost relationships, I have lost business and career opportunities but by God’s grace, I didn’t lose myself neither did I lose him.

Now I understand what God’s grace is. The past two years have taught me the meaning and significance of his grace.

I do not know what will be the outcome on Friday but i am not at all moved. What moves me is that I caught a glimpse of a better Zimbabwe in the future.

A new and better Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime, we shall come face to face with it.