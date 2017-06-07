14 reasons why Mugabe is an unquestionable dictator-in-chief

By Patson Dzamara

*1. Mugabe believes he is the only one who is able to lead Zimbabwe with the help of his minions.*

Dictatorship involves the rule of one person or one small group led by one person.

*2. Mugabe came into power by force as a result of the protracted liberation war and he sustains his grip on power through force.*

In a dictatorship, the ruler comes to power and sustains his ppwer either by force or through manipulation.

*3. Mugabe is an arbitrary ruler.*

A dictator rules by his will. His will is the law which is superimposed over the constitution.

*4. Mugabe is an irresponsible ruler*

The rule of a dictator is neither transparent nor responsible nor even accountable to the people or to popular institutions.

*5. Mugabe is backed by military power of the State.*

Usually, dictatorship is the product of militarism, directly or indirectly.

*6. Mugabe’s rule is based on force and violence.*

Rule by force and domination is the eternal law of dictatorship.

*7. Mugabe acts for the whole nation.*

The ruler identifies the interests of the people with his own interests and describes his interests as national interests.

*8. Mugabe is an aggressive ‘Nationalist’*

The ideology of nationalism is used as a means for securing credibility for the interests of the ruler. In the name of the unity and development of the people, the ruler exercises his power for his self interest.

*9. Mugabe’s system leaves no distinction between State and Government.*

In a dictatorship there is no distinction between state and government.

*10. Mugabe is totally opposed to democracy.*

Dictatorship as the rule of one person is totally opposed to democracy which stands for the rule of the people.

*11. Mugabe places little or no Importance to people’s rights and freedom.*

Dictatorship pays little attention to the rights of the people but always places full emphasis upon the duties of the people towards the state.

*12. Mugabe has been declared a life president for Zimbabwe.*

In a dictatorship, the ruler exercises power for life or for as much time as he can. The change of ruler-ship is almost always effected by force or a revolution or by a ‘coup’ against the ruler.

*13. Mugabe is one center of power.*

A dictatorship may have a number of governmental organisations for exercising power but each of such organisations works under the ultimate authority and control of the ruler.

*14. Mugabe relies on force and brutality.*

The ruler uses war and aggression as the means for diverting the attention of the people away from their domestic problems and preventing them from expressing their wishes.

*THE DICTATOR MUST FALL*

*(Patson Dzamara is a leadership coach, author, political activist and analyst based in Zimbabwe).*