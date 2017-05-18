Bosso drop points on road

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was left a disappointed man, for the second game on the road, after Bosso put up a largely indifferent show to drop more points away from home in this Castle Lager Premiership tie against struggling Harare City at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Akbay was particularly irked by the lack of cohesion by his players who, in their last match outside Bulawayo, also struggled in a draw against Chapungu at Ascot.

The Dutchman refused to blame his men’s poor show on the events in their last match against Dynamos which was abandoned in the first half at Barbourfields.

Bosso players tried, and failed, to convince a section of their supporters to let that game against the Glamour Boys continue after the Harare giants scored a disputed equaliser.

Interestingly, the man who scored in that abandoned game, Rahman Kutsanzira, was the only Highlanders player who looked ready for battle.

Given this used to be his home ground, during his days as a Caps United player, maybe that was not surprising at all.

“You cannot expect to win a match when there is no communication between the midfield and strikers. The game was bad, indeed we failed to click and this was the same as the game against Chapungu.

“There was no communication and I was not happy at all.

“As for the abandoned match against Dynamos I don’t think it played a role in our draw against Harare City as we had three days of preparing.

“The boys had all the time, we only played 40 minutes in that match and it cannot be blamed. We cannot complain, we needed a win but we could not get it,” said Akbay.

Harare City coach Mike Madzivanyika said he had noted an improvement in the way his men applied themselves.

For all their efforts this year, Harare City only have one win – against Tsholotsho in Beitbridge – to show for it.

Madzivanyika has blamed their lack of firepower for the slow start as the Sunshine Boys have scored the least number of goals in the league with just two to their credit.

“We played better than last time and I believe we are getting there but the problem has to be my strikers who are not converting the chances we are getting.

“We managed to play well, especially in the second half, and gave Highlanders some anxious moments but our conversion rate is very poor.

“We will continue to work hard and make sure that in our next assignments we do even better,” Madzivanyika said.

His winger Tatenda Tumba was taken off on a stretcher following a knee injury.

“It’s disturbing when a player is taken off the field because of an injury and I hope he will recover fast and in time for the game against Chapungu,” Madzivanyika said.

The match started at a slow pace with both sides going for caution until Prince Dube tested Maxwell Nyamupanedengu from outside the box.

Harare City also had a chance in the 32nd minute but William Manondo and Tumba ran into each other and the opportunity was lost.

Malvin Gaki was doing well on the right side of their attack but most of his crosses found no takers with Martin Vengesai and Jerry Chipangura coming short when presented with chances.

Rodreck Mutuma set up Kutsanzira but the home side found a way to clear their lines.

On his return to the capital, in a league match, the self-styled Prince was pulled out with 10 minutes remaining in the game for King Nadolo. But, as was the case at Ascot, there was no breakthrough for Bosso.

Teams Harare City: M. Nyamupanedengu, T. Chimwemwe, T. Tumba (P. Kabwe 52nd min), M. Vengesai, R. Uchena, E. Madhananga, T. Samanja, j. Chipangura, W. Manondo (E. Zinyama 52nd min), M. Gaki, J. Tigere.

Highlanders: E. Sibanda, B. Ncube, R. Kutsanzira, S. Munawa, P. Dube, T. Ndlovu, P. Mudhuwa, H. Moyo, E. Mudzingwa (T. Ngulube 70th min), R. Mutuma (K. Nadolo 80th min), A. Gahadzikwa (R. Matema 44th min) The Chronicle