Another departure as Highlanders confirm Rahman Kutsanzira exit

Ahead of the new season Highlanders Football Club have confirmed another departure, this time that of midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira (35) whose contract was not renewed when it expired last month.

At the start of the 2022 campaign Kutsanzira joined Bosso from FC Platinum before signing a two-year-contract. That relationship appears to have run its course.

In a statement Highlanders FC said; “The Club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Rahman Kutsanzira’s contract.

“This departure follows a 2 year contract deal which he signed with the club in 2022.

“We wish the veteran midfielder the best in his future endeavours.” the Bulawayo based giants added.

Remarkably Kutsanzira has had three stints with Highlanders in a career stretching over a decade.

Two other players Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire have also left Highlanders and joined former champions FC Platinum.

“The Club would like to announce that Elsharma Farasi who has been with the first team on a one-year-loan agreement with Bulawayo City FC will not be part of this season’s squad following the expiry of his contract.

“We thank Elsharma for the services he rendered to the team during his tenure with the club and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.

Towering defender Andrew “Tower” Mbeba meanwhile has extended his stay at Bosso up to 2026 when the club celebrates its Centenary.