Gonyeti wants women comedy school

By Lovemore Zigara

Stand-up comedian Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya has bemoaned the absence of female stand-up comedians on the local comedy scene.

She cited fear and lack of confidence among many women as one of the reasons for female comedians failing to realise their potential.

Gonyeti who was the only female comedian at a show in Gweru at the weekend said in light of the challenges women are facing, she hoped to set up a trust which will be responsible for nurturing female stand-up comedians.

“Many women have this fear of the unknown and they’re not even confident about themselves. I just want to encourage them that as women, we can do it and everything is possible,” said Gonyeti.

“I’m planning to set up a trust where I’ll give women a chance to explore the comedy sector. I’m hopeful that after this, more women will come through if they’re given the right guidance.”

The comedian who was nominated at last year’s Namas said she would not have taken up stand-up comedy, had it not been for fellow comedian, Doc Vikela who encouraged her. Kureya burst on the comedy scene when P.O Box video skits in which she featured went viral.

They featured the likes of Bhutisi, Boss Kedha, Prosper ‘Comic Pastor’ Ngomashi and Sharon ‘Maggie’ Chideu.

Ever since, she has never looked back and her star continues to rise. Apart from Gonyeti, other female comedians who are worth mentioning are Maggie, Tyra ‘Madam Boss’ Chikocho and Fellistas ‘Mai Titi’ Maruta.

Perhaps the most celebrated African female comedian is Anne Kansiime of Uganda whom Gonyeti says has had a lot of influence on her career. The Chronicle