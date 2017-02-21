Hooker wife brings 60-year-old client home, husband resorts to violence

By Tanaka Mrewa

A Bulawayo prostitute yesterday stunned a court after she insisted that her husband should be locked up for bashing a 60-year-old client she had brought to their matrimonial home for sex.

Abigail Banda continuously drew grasps of disbelief from the gallery as she unapologetically narrated how she and her husband, Qondani Moyo (24), survived on money she made through prostitution.

An emotional Moyo pleaded not guilty to attempted murder claiming that his wife had tested his patience to the limits. Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze remanded the matter to today for continuation of trial.

Moyo told the court he failed to stomach the level of disrespect displayed by his wife who brought another man to have sex in a car at their gate.

“I acted out of anger Your Worship. My wife left home saying she was going to a wedding. She returned home late at night. She only slept for 30 minutes then rushed outside,” he said.

Moyo said he got suspicious and followed Banda.

“I saw a car parked at my gate. I peeped through the window and saw my wife having sex with another man. I picked a stone and smashed the window out of anger.”

In her testimony, Banda denied attending a wedding on the day.

“I left home at 9PM going to a bar. When I returned home, I woke my husband and he gave me some condoms. I went back outside to serve Sithole,” she said.

“I don’t know what came over my husband because all of a sudden he came outside and struck Sithole’s car with a stone. We’ve always survived on prostitution money.

“He may have overreacted because I brought a client home. I usually find other places to have sex but on this day I had nowhere else to go.”

The State alleged that on December 17 last year at around 4AM, Moyo struck Shadreck Sithole (60), a fire and ambulance attendant, several times with stones on the head.

Prosecutor Miss Caroline Matanga said Sithole went to drop Banda at her place of residence in Nkulumane after spending some quality time together.

“Accused came out of his house armed with stones and went to the car where Sithole and Banda were. He hit Sithole several times with stones on the head and he sustained severe injuries,” said Miss Matanga. The Chronicle