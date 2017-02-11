Olinda claims she has been blocked from Facebook Live

The drama pitting rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme and his on and off wife Olinda Chapel took a new twist on Saturday after she claimed social networking site Facebook had blocked her from using its Facebook Live feature.

After weeks of silence Olinda exploded back on the scene with another Facebook Live rant in which she showed bank statements revealing how Stunner had spent her money. After several videos on Saturday, she later claimed she had been blocked from broadcasting LIVE on Facebook and urged her followers to go on her Instagram for a LIVE broadcast.

The video appeared a response to Stunner’s decision to end the marriage via the traditional payment of “Gupuro”. The rapper says he paid 50 cents (in bond money) to her family to signal that he was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted it to be ended.

The drama between the couple started last month after Olinda took to Facebook Live to air their dirty laundry in public. She claimed the rapper had cheated on her with an 18-year-old girl and at one time she risked her life trying to have operation to lose weight.