‘He gave me money he got from his sugar mummy’- Mazekeen Jade throws more shots at Stunner

Stunner’s ex-girlfriend, Mazekeen Jade, has continued on the warpath against the Zimbabwean rapper, this time claiming that he used to get money from his sugar mummy so he could spoil her.

Mazekeen and Stunner have had an acrimonious few months, with the end of their romance accompanied by mudslinging, accusations and counter accusations.

In her latest salvo towards Stunner, Mazakeen uploaded a video on her Instagram stories, in which an unknown friend seemingly throws shade at Stunner, alleging that the rapper used to use money she got from her sugar mummy on her.

“This nigga heh? He used to give my friend money that he gets from his sugar mama. He does not earn… it’s like a musician and he’s broke,” the friend says as Mazekeen encourages her.

“He’s not a celebrity here, he’s a celebrity out there in Zimbabwe. He’s broke, I don’t know how she dated him,” she continues.

This is not the first time that Mazekeen has thrown shade at Stunner’s earning power.

In a series of posts recently, Mazekeen revealed that she has been rejecting the rapper’s advances as he tries to get back with her due to the fact that she believes he can take care of her financially.

She claims Stunner has been pestering her for a reunion.

“I don’t have any business with that man there’s nothing he can do for me! He can’t even put a roof over my head,” she wrote in an Instagram story update.