Billiat second best player playing on continent

Talented forward Khama Billiat sealed his place in Zimbabwean football folklore last night when he was named the second best Player playing on the continent at the CAF Glo awards in Abuja last night.

At a glittering ceremony where the Confederation of African Football rewarded individuals and teams who excelled in 2016, Billiat added to his individual accolades by coming second in the African Footballer of the Year category.

The 26-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had already bagged the South African Premiership Footballer of the Year, Players Player and Kick Off Footballer of The Year awards going into last night’s awards.

Billiat was shortlisted together with his Sundowns teammate and Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango who took the accolade and Zambian skipper Rainford Kalaba.

Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors were also nominated for the Women Team of The Year award.

But the spotlight was on Billiat who not only inspired Sundowns to Champions League glory but also led the Warriors to the African Cup of nations finals scoring three goals in the campaign in which Zimbabwe were the only team from Southern African too qualify for the showpiece. The Chronicle

  • he is the best

  • Congradulations better is not good enough the best is yet to come

  • Hope he won’t become BIG HEADED, after all this nd loose it. He is still young.

  • U made it bra but de country ddnt coz even de bird on de flag is facing down. Welldone

  • Lesson… He must be humble… Nd lead by example nd take a leaf frm his manager Peter Ndlovu otherwise greater things are coming

  • haha hamuzivi here kuti zimba tinotorerwa pasi always ipapa dai ari musouth African akatoitofa award iyoyo

  • Khama billiat is true is malawian coz his mother and his father from malawian

  • Second best?? I thought he was the best!! Shouldn’t the best come from the team that won the Champions league!!

    • Onyango who was voted best also is from the same team as Khama though I thought Khama could easily have clinched the top spot given the fact he swept all awards in SA league than his team mate Dennis Onyango.

    • Okay, the best was Dennis!! But l still think Billiat was more effective & influencial!!

    • I feel the same bro.

    • Khama was robbed ! Onyango played but not like Khama .

    • if he wasn’t from zim he wld have bn awarded for the best player,muchaona kuAfcon ikoko kuti tichabatirirwa sei

  • 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • thank u khamaldo

  • Congrats

  • The best z yet to come try next time Mr

  • Hazvifananiwo yatsika yanwa

  • my ancestors are from Ethiopia,we came through Congo and now i am Zimbabwean akakwana.

  • Makorokoto young man. Wishing you the best the profession can offer. I pray for an injury free AFCON tournament for you.

  • I ddnt know an educated nation need civic education on citizenship.Go to central registry and seek guidance,Though Khamas parents are Yao from Malawi, he is definately Zimbabwean. And you Njerenga Though you may be related to Khama you need education on citizenship as well.Obama is American yet his parents were Kenyan.Please lets not show our ignorance on social platforms

  • yu make us proud Khama

  • This guy is way ahead of the over-rated and under performed Peter Ndlovu.

  • they made him second best just because he is from Zimbabwe why not the best

  • He should have been number one if he wasn’t a Zimbabwean. Ma zimba tagara hatifarirwe kunze uku tine bad reputation thanks to Uncle Bob.

    • Taura hako!

    • Kunyepa kwako Denis played a big part to help Sundowns win CAF championship.

    • Wagona

    • Yu are right patinenge tagona zvaonekwa nepasi rese vanongozotipa second position even if Marhez dai ari muzimba dai akapiwa che run up

  • Biased towards Zimbabwean

  • Well Done!🏆

  • Zimbabwe

  • Correct pakasvka ipapo gud khama..

  • Uribenzi zvako mfana but wakabirirwa apo

  • Hvy apooo

  • Africans we are always full of controversy, how can a player who sweeps every medal at club level and national level only to lose at continental level to his club teammate shame on the selectors

    • Its Club level vs Africa…recheck the achievements of the Ugandan player from the last season.(2015 /2016).

    • In 2013 Frank Ribery named 3rd best player on FIFA Ballon D’or ahead of his team mate Bastian Schweinstigier who named best player in Germany league. In 2014 Lionel Messi was Ballon Dor runners up but back home Angel De Maria named Argentina player of the year though the two were both playing in la liga.2016 Antonio Griezmann was best player in la liga but lost Ballon to C.Ronaldo fellow la liga mate.Its limited to Africa alone

  • Well done young man keep it up

  • Congrats Khama, well done bro

  • kwanzi billiat ndewekuMalawi ….zvine basa rei izvozvo

  • The way he hold this flag means a lot……you will find out after.

  • Mwana wangu iyeye anodya chibataura

  • Well done my boy, next time you will be the number one the best.