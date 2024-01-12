Thembi Seete’s explicit scenes on TV series ‘Adulting’ send shockwaves

South African actress Thembi Seete’s debut on Showmax original TV series Adulting has set tongues wagging, with some shocked by the explicit nature of the sex scenes that the 47-year-old brought to life on the TV screen.

Sex scenes from the series, which have taken many by surprise, have been shared on social media as clips, with some of them going viral around the globe.

Former Idols SA judge Seete portrays Portia in the testosterone-charged drama which centres on four varsity friends in Johannesburg, who navigate their way through carving a career, exploring the modern-day dating pool as well as dealing with everything else in between.

As they try to grow as men, finding love, success and the best nightlife spots in Jozi, they turn to one another for laughs and support.

While the series has a star-studded cast, it is Seete’s scenes that have people talking on social media.

“Those scenes hurts like she cheated on me … Sis Thembi Seete,” one X user posted while another said: “That Thembi Seete clip broke my heart. My childhood crush being folded like rizzla paper.”

Before the series aired, Seete spoke about how it took her out of her comfort zone.

“I’ve never played a rich, spoilt and glamorous lady. It’s always been township-based and I like to believe Portia also has a township background because I brought in that element as well. That’s the only part where I felt like this character is bringing something new.

“My intimate scenes have never been this intimate. It felt like it was my first time acting and that’s the beauty of acting. You can’t say you’re comfortable with it because acting introduces you to different characters and different personalities.

“The things you get to do are always different. So with this one, it came with a lot of things that shook me a bit and made me uncomfortable. But I also love being uncomfortable.”