Ray Vines claims he was attacked by Winky D fans, pledges loyalty to Zanu PF

After trolling music superstar Winky D for the past few days, washed up comedian Ray Vines claims that he has was attacked by fans of the popular musician while at his local shops.

Vines, who has shocked many fans over the last few weeks with what some believe is attention seeking behaviour, also posted pictures of some of his injuries from the alleged attack.

The comedian, real name Melusi Chiripowako, faced criticism after making derogatory comments about opposition activist Solomon Harudzibwi’s albinism during a debate about Winky D’s music.

Ray Vines claimed that Winky D hadn’t released any hit songs since 2013, which led Harudzibwi to respond by suggesting that Ray Vines was seeking favour from the ruling ZANU PF party.

In his latest posts, Vines claimed he had been attacked and had filed a report with the police.

“Kidhissa munhu zvekusvika pakurohwa nefans ake😂😂🫵🏾. Winky D fans makaoma henyu, but mumwe wenyu akuenda kujeri 🫵🏾,” he wrote.

Replying to a comment from a follower that suggested he was faking his injuries, Vines said: “bro ndamamiswa pamashops munhu wese akatarisa.”

Meanwhile, the comedian pledged his support to the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

“Joina ZANU PF ndiyo inezvose, kuCCC uku hakuna chiriko kana 1, asi kana uchifarira kugara urikumashure or if you love getting bullied ramba hako uriku CCC kune 0 plans,” he wrote.