Dark cloud hangs over Masvingo as journalist Clayton Shereni dies

By Roseline Mutare | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – Versatile and award winning journalist Clayton Shereni (26) is no more.

He passed on as he arrived at Masvingo Provincial Hospital this morning. His cousin Ednite Chimwaya confirmed the tragic news.

Shereni worked for local provincial papers in Masvingo before he joined Zimbabwe.Com as a correspondent. He was editor at the Media Center at the time of his death.

He was hospitalised for a fairly long time in November last year before he was discharged in December.

“The family is shattered to lose Clayton. He was young, energetic and promising. We are comforted because we believe this was God’s time,” said Chimwaya.

A close friend and Studio 7 correspondent and former Zimbabwe Union of Journalists acting president Godfrey Mutimba expressed shock at the death.

“Clayton was a shining star, young, bright and rising. His life was cut short and we will remember him for his dedication to work. He was the editor at the Media Centre. He was an investigative journalist per excellency,” said Mtimba.

Senior journalist Matthew Takaona said the key quality of a good journalist is an insatiable appetite for justice and he described Shereni as one of such stock.

ZUJ president George Maponga said Shereni was a journalist who believed and held the truth in sanctity.

“We have been robbed of a journalist who fought and always stood for the truth,” said Maponga.

The Young Journalists Association (YOJA) also sent its condolence message to the Shereni family.

Clayton was born on June 22, 1997, and did primary education from 2002 to 2008 at Rujeko Primary. He went to Silveira Mission for O Level and did his A Level at Masvingo Christian.

He studied his Honours degree in Media studies at Great Zimbabwe University.

He was the only son of Chiedza Mujeuri and Thomas Shereni.