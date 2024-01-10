fbpx
Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Burial of the late Masvingo journalist Clayton Shereni set for Thursday

MediaFeaturedLocal
By Masvingo Mirror 16,588
Versatile and award winning journalist Clayton Shereni (centre). (Picture via Facebook - Young Journalists Association - Zimbabwe)
Versatile and award winning journalist Clayton Shereni (centre). (Picture via Facebook - Young Journalists Association - Zimbabwe)

MASVINGO – The late Masvingo journalist Clayton Shereni (26) who died on Tuesday will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at Lawn Cemetery in the city.

Mourners are gathered in Victoria Range some 500m from Fernvalley Primary School along the main road used by motorists.

Related Articles

Dark cloud hangs over Masvingo as journalist Clayton Shereni…

23,459

A church service led by the Family of God (FOG) church will be held before burial at his parent’s house.

Another church service was held at Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Masvingo before his body was taken to Victoria Range where it will lie in state tonight. Masvingo Mirror

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments