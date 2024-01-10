Burial of the late Masvingo journalist Clayton Shereni set for Thursday

MASVINGO – The late Masvingo journalist Clayton Shereni (26) who died on Tuesday will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at Lawn Cemetery in the city.

Mourners are gathered in Victoria Range some 500m from Fernvalley Primary School along the main road used by motorists.

A church service led by the Family of God (FOG) church will be held before burial at his parent’s house.

Another church service was held at Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Masvingo before his body was taken to Victoria Range where it will lie in state tonight. Masvingo Mirror