Watchdogs slam CCC after party security assaults female journalist

Chinhoyi — Media watchdogs on Sunday slammed CCC after a female journalist was assaulted by the party’s security details at the party’s thank you rally in Chinhoyi.

NewsHawks journalist, Ruvimbo Muchenje, was pulled by her hair and dragged on the ground, her publication confirmed.

Young Journalists Association (YOJA) secretary general, Philemon Jambaya condemned the assault and called on the party to issue an apology, and deal with its “rogue security members.”

CCC accepted responsibility for the assault with party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere saying the opposition party had extended their unreserved apology.

“We have since approached Ruvimbo Muchenje directly to offer our unreserved apology for the incident,” Mahere said.

“She graciously accepted our apology. For the avoidance of doubt, we remain committed to ensuring a free and safe environment for journalists who cover our events. Journalism is never a crime. Lessons have been learnt from this incident and we are improving our protocols to ensure such an incident does not transpire in the future.”

Mahere said, earlier there had been an assasination attempt on the life of the party’s president Nelson Chamisa and the party’s security team had intensified security at all entry points of the venue to safeguard against a further security breach inside the venue.

“As the motorcade of our Change Champion in Chief, Adv Nelson Chamisa, approached the entrance of the venue, a silver sedan vehicle AFA 1651 sped past and threw explosives at the convoy,” Mahere said.

“This incident happened hours after petrol bombs had been thrown at the venue last night as our advance team was setting up for today’s gathering. We condemn this cowardly act.

“This latest assassination attempt comes barely a month after two similar threats on the life of Adv Chamisa in Wedza and Gokwe Kabuyuni respectively. The attack follows death threats against Adv Chamisa and the CCC by Zanu PF leaders including Abton Mashayanyika whose incitement to violence was caught on camera but no arrests have taken place.

"After the detonation of the explosives, the security team immediately intensified security at all entry points of the venue to safeguard against a further security breach inside the venue. The security team further had to manage the panicked crowd which was trying to run to safety. In the midst of this emergency response effort, a misunderstanding arose between journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje and one of our security officers leading to a regrettable incident of assault. Our communications team immediately stepped in to de-escalate the incident."