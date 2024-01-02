Durban man on the run after allegedly stabbing mother and girlfriend

By Jehran Naidoo | IOL News |

SOUTH AFRICA – Authorities in northern eThekwini are actively seeking a suspect in his twenties following allegations that he stabbed his girlfriend and mother, in addition to assaulting other family members during an altercation over the weekend.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a private security company, received multiple distress calls and swiftly responded to Mgabadeli Road in Phase 6, Waterloo.

According to Rusa, community members informed their officers that two females had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment after sustaining stab wounds. The victims are identified as the suspect’s mother and girlfriend.

A witness, who spoke to Rusa, claimed that the violent altercation began over an infidelity dispute between the suspect and his girlfriend at her residence.

Reportedly, in the heat of the argument, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend before forcibly taking her to his mother’s house.

“The suspect continued stabbing the female when his mother interjected. The blade of the knife used in the stabbing broke during the attack. The enraged male thereafter broke a glass bottle and stabbed his mother in the arm,” Rusa said.

Further allegations suggest that the suspect assaulted his 76-year-old grandmother and his wheelchair-bound uncle when they attempted to intervene in the argument.

“The man thereafter damaged all the windows before he fled on foot,” Rusa said.

Prem Balram from Rusa informed IOL on Monday that the suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, has not yet been located.

IOL has contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal for comment.

*This is an ongoing story with updates to follow.