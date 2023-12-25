FBC appoints Trynos Kufazvinei as new group CEO to replace Mushayavanhu

FBC Holdings Limited has appointed Trynos Kufazvinei to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from January 1, 2024.

He will replace John Mushayavanhu who is leaving the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed financial institution at the end of the month after being appointed central bank governor.

Mushayavanhu takes over the reins at banks’ regulator on May 1.

Before Kufazvinei latest appointment, he was the deputy group CEO.

In his new role, Kufazvinei will be deputised by Webster Rusere, who will also retain the role of FBC Bank Limited managing director.

Kufazvinei joined FBC Limited in January 1998 as head of finance and administration.

He became finance director in 2004.

He was subsequently appointed deputy CEO of FBC Group in 2011.

“He is part of the core team that has been instrumental in the development and execution of corporate strategy over the years and is well positioned to lead the FBCH team and advance the growth of the FBC brand,” the group said. NewsDay