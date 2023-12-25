Budiriro girl (6) missing after heavy rains… 14 houses submerged

HARARE – A six year old girl is missing in Budiriro suburb in Harare, suspected to have been swept away by flooding in the area, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, police said a sub-aqua unit had been deployed to the area to search for the girl and rescue other residents marooned by the rains.

Budiriro 4 Paddock area, and parts of Kuwadzana Extension were most affected by the heavy rains, with some houses left submerged.

At least 19 families were rescued by the police sub-aqua unit in Kuwadzana Extension.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare.

“Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains which pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today.

“The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water,” police said. New Ziana