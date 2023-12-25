fbpx
Budiriro girl (6) missing after heavy rains… 14 houses submerged

By New Ziana
File picture of flooding in Zimbabwe (Picture by Nehanda Citizen Reporter)
File picture of flooding in Zimbabwe (Picture by Nehanda Citizen Reporter)

HARARE – A six year old girl is missing in Budiriro suburb in Harare, suspected to have been swept away by flooding in the area, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, police said a sub-aqua unit had been deployed to the area to search for the girl and rescue other residents marooned by the rains.

Budiriro 4 Paddock area, and parts of Kuwadzana Extension were most affected by the heavy rains, with some houses left submerged.

At least 19 families were rescued by the police sub-aqua unit in Kuwadzana Extension.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare.

“Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains which pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today.

“The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water,” police said. New Ziana

