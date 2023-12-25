Burial of Zimbabwe jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde set for Tuesday

KWEKWE – Zimbabwean jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde, affectionately known as “The Headmaster” will laid to rest in his home city of Kwekwe on Tuesday, a family spokesperson has said.

He died on Saturday, after years battling diabetes.

The announcement was made by Nyabinde’s son and musician, Agga.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Bob Nyabinde. On Monday, his body will be taken to Nyaradzo Chapel in Harare and then depart to Kwekwe.

“In the evening, a funeral service will (held) at his house at number 1096/16 Mbizo in Kwekwe. Burial will take place on Tuesday,” he said.

Nyabinde, of Chabuda Hapana fame, had been unwell for some time, suffering from diabetes which greatly affected his eyesight.

In 2021, he suffered a stroke, which stalled his decades-long music career.

At the peak of his career, Nyabinde churned out chart-topping tracks like Chabuda Hapana off his debut album Pane Nyaya released in 2002.

He had a huge following, especially among the elderly, throughout the country. New Ziana