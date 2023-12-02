Securico boss Divine Ndhlukula attributes company success to workers

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

GWERU – Securico managing director Dr Divine Ndhlukula said the success stories the company is celebrating today are a testimony to the contribution of the company’s employees.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration at Village Lodge, Gweru recently she said the company has been recognized for its outstanding successes which saw it winning several accolades.

“Today we are celebrating the growth of the company. This long milestone is attributed to hard work and exceptional services.

“Our achievements are anchored on the backbone of our people who have seen value on being part of the Securico vision, a vision that goes beyond themselves, but extends to touch the lives of their families, the customers we serve, our suppliers and the communities we operate in,” she said.

Securico was born on December 1, 1998, and grew in lips and bounds starting off with a few employees. It now boasts a workforce of over 4000.

The leading security company services top market client which include mining companies, banks, diplomatic missions and Non-Governmental Organizations among others.

Secrico is holding its 25th anniversary celebrations in all towns and cities across the country and is going to plant trees at 25 schools.

Ndhlukula said planting trees at schools will impart a culture of conservation as the country is fighting climate change effects.

She said the exercise of planting trees was part of their primary focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS).

“As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, we focus on two primary things. We focus on two key priority areas which include education and environmental management.

“Tree planting is important in mitigating climate change induced disasters and we will partner schools and the Forestry Commission in this exercise,” she said.

She said the company has always carried out a rigorous training regimen to ensure that every person who joins the organization is properly inducted and skilled to perform at the high standards that the company has set.

“Service excellence has always been the core of our business since inception of the company and is strategically inducted into our staff from the first day. As we recruit our people, we tell them who we are and what we stand for.

“We stand for quality, dependability, honesty and friendliness and these values should translate into culture that one lives even when they are posted to any premises, “she said.

Ndhlukula has been recognized for her outstanding work with international awards.

In October this year , Ndhlukula was inducted into the Excellence Hall of Fame by the Business Excellence Institute (BEX) during a ceremony which was held in Dublin, Ireland.