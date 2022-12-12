Security services giant Securico diversifies into health services

Securico Security Services Private Limited (SSS) has launched a health wellness clinic, as it ventures into the health wellness space.

Speaking during the celebration of the company’s 24th birthday last week, SSS founder and managing director Divine Ndhlukula said the business was placing emphasis on health and wellness at Securico.

“So today, besides celebrating Securico Day, we launch this wellness clinic that will be manned by fully qualified medical staff — including doctors, that have a vision of knowing and understanding that health is wealth,” she said.

“Not only will it look after the physical health, but also the mental health as there is now a major challenge on mental health issues in this country and globally.”

She said she was humbled by the support given to her company.

“I am humbled by the support from all our stakeholders, firstly, our Securico team, secondly, our clients who believe in us at whatever point, in good or bad times, whose patronage has made Securico what it is today. We would be like fish with no water without you guys,” Ndhlukula said.

SSS has over the past few years expanded rapidly, averaging 400 new employment per year over the first 11 years of our existence. This has allowed the firm to have a significant influence in the security industry.

The Health and Child Care ministry permanent secretary, Jasper Chimedza, in a speech read on his behalf at the celebrations thanked SSS for the health and wellness clinic.

“We changed the way things had been done for many years. Most importantly, we invested in people,” Ndhlukula said. NewsDay