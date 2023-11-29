Zahara’s family pleads for privacy… as musician fights for her life in hospital

The family of South African songbird, Zahara, who is reportedly still hospitalised with an unspecified liver ailment, has pleaded for privacy, as they say they want to prevent the spread of false information about the ailing musician.

The family’s statement came after reports that the musician, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, has been admitted to the ICU of a Johannesburg hospital, with the family reportedly failing to come up with the funds to make sure that all the tests to ascertain her condition are done.

According to reports earlier in the week, the musician’s family was now looking at her former boss, business mogul, TK Nciza to help with bills.

In a statement, Zahara’s family confirmed that the musician had indeed been hospitalised for over a week.

“We wanted to take this opportunity as a family to express gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health.

“For your kindness and concern, and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter’s health.

“Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them,” the statement read.

The family pleaded for privacy, as they said they wanted to prevent the spread of false information. Further updates would be communicated by Zahara herself or through her social media pages.

“Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet.

“We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her social media platform or by herself.

“In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara. We trust that she will be back on the road soon, doing what she loves and what we all love her for, healing people through her powerful gift and love of music,” the statement read.