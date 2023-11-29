Over 700 companies issued with cement import licences in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Over 700 companies have been issued with licences to import about 200 000 metric tonnes of cement, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said 461 of the 713 licences have since been collected by the successful applicants.

Government took the measure to help ease a shortage of the commodity in the domestic market caused by production challenges faced by local manufacturers.

Dr Muswere was speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference.

He said National Housing and Social Amenities counterpart, Daniel Garwe had earlier reported that local companies had ramped up production of cement, resulting in a drop in prices.

“PPC continues to supply the market, producing 120 000MT per month,” he said.

“The price of cement is currently pegged at US$9.34 per 50kg bag to the retailers. Sino Cement Zimbabwe started to supply the market as at 21st November, 2023.

“The company is dispatching 1 000MT per day at a price of US$9.25 per 50kg bag. Sino Zimbabwe has imported 90MT against an import licence of 1000MT. Khaya Cement has also resumed operations.”

“Government continues to monitor the situation and the public will be kept abreast of the matter as it develops,” Dr Muswere said.

The price of cement doubled to around US$20 per 50kg bag about two months ago due to the shortage of the commodity, prompting government to intervene. New Ziana