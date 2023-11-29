fbpx
Habitual thief recently released from Mlondolozi Prison back behind bars

By New Ziana
Some of the prisoners who benefited from the Presidential Clemency Order impatiently await their release at Harare Central Prison in May 2020. — Picture via Tawanda Mudimu)

BULAWAYO – A habitual thief, recently released from Mlondolozi Prison, is back behind bars for allegedly committing the same crime.

Police said 23-year-old Sifiso Ncube had been re-arrested for allegedly breaking into, and stealing from four houses in Nketa suburb in Bulawayo.

She is of no fixed abode, and had been released from prison on November 14.

Police spokesperson, Nomalanga Msebele said Ncube allegedly stole clothes, cash and phones in the houses she broke into.

“While inside, she would steal valuables such as cash, cell phones as well as clothes. At the first house, she took a Huawei YS lite cellphone worth US$50.00 and a black dress.

“She went to the second house and took US$ 50.00 that was inside a ward rope. She proceeded to the third house and stole a black Samsung cellphone valued at ZAR 1000 which was on the coffee table,” she said.

Msebele said the suspect went to a fourth house where she found the complainant bathing and took a black vivo. On her way out, the complainant saw her and he pursued.

“He then mobilised neighbours who caught the accused person. She was searched and all the stolen phones were recovered except cash. The owner of the stolen dress also identified it since the accused person was wearing it,” he said. New Ziana

