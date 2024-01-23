TK Nciza stunned as Zahara ‘speaks from the grave’ via leaked audio

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has described as malicious a recently leaked audio, purportedly made by the late singer Zahara when she was alive, in which she claimed that he and TS Records co-founder DJ Sbu had been robbing her.

In the later stages of her career, it had been alleged that Zahara had ill-feelings towards the duo, as she felt that they had profited from her music more than she did.

In the audio, which went viral on social media after leaking last week, Zahara can be heard conversing with an unknown man, to whom she confesses her vendetta against the two.

“They are being eaten inside by their guilty conscience, can’t you see DJ Sbu is hugging trees,” the singer is heard saying in the recording. To which the unidentified male voice responds “DJ Sbu used to rob you, ne?”

“Too much, he’s still robbing me” Zahara responds.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nciza questioned the motives behind the leak.

“Why must I entertain things brought by a faceless person. You can tell she didn’t know she was being recorded… when was this recorded and why are they choosing to release it now?’ asked Nciza.

“In 2014 when Zahara was alive, I answered everything one by one, why must I speak about Zahara when she’s gone. But I’ve been in the game [industry] for a long time now and I understand that these things are happening because it’s silly season,” he said.

With the South African elections on the horizon, Nciza said it was possible that the leak was the work of his political opponents.

“Generally people want to tear each other down, negative news fly quicker than anything. It’s the silly season and people want to tarnish each other’s images.” Telly Africa